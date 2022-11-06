Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Vector Group worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 41.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vector Group

In other Vector Group news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,630 shares in the company, valued at $555,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vector Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vector Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VGR opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Vector Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.