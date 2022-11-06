Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,691 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Qorvo by 9,752.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 150,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 149,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $86.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.61. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $163.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.