Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,351 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,602,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839,958 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 10,030.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,752,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,209 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,974,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,287 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,741,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,782,000 after acquiring an additional 926,871 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

NYSE ORI opened at $23.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.65. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.11%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

