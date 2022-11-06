Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Universal Insurance worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UVE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 16,050.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Insurance by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 38,290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Universal Insurance by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Universal Insurance by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance Stock Up 3.4 %

UVE stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Insurance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $135,637.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $249,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,381,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,213,975.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III bought 3,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,637.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $169,635 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Universal Insurance to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

About Universal Insurance

(Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.