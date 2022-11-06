Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,824 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth $2,411,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,351,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,643,000 after acquiring an additional 64,472 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Alkami Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $13.48 on Friday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $31.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.30.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $50.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.98 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alkami Technology

(Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

