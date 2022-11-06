Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 1,223.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,384 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 57,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 33.8% in the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 32.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Celanese to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE opened at $91.94 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.48 and a 200-day moving average of $119.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 18.51%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

