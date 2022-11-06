Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 1,758.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after buying an additional 27,989 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 14.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alleghany by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 40,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Stock Performance

Shares of Y opened at $847.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $843.62 and its 200 day moving average is $838.15. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $585.10 and a fifty-two week high of $862.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $17.39 earnings per share.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

