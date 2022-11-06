Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 172,035 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 131.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,035 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Coty by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Coty by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Coty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 413.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182,831 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter worth $481,000. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Coty Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $6.93 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Coty’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

