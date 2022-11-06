Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in agilon health by 772.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health during the first quarter valued at $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health during the first quarter valued at $212,000.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $276,068,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,611,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,785,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other agilon health news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $276,068,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,611,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,785,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $186,809.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,410,216 shares of company stock valued at $277,646,991 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

agilon health stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.62 and a beta of 0.93. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $670.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

