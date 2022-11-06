Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,190 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BZH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of BZH opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.66 million, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 13.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

