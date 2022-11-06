Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,954,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,507,000 after buying an additional 149,498 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth about $356,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 196.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 154,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 102,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 70.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGM. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

ALGM stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.65. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.03 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.