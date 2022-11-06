Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 266.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Barrett Business Services worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBSI. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,821 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $144,350.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $239,471.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,689.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,821 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $144,350.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,203.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $89.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $634.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $93.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.01.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.84%.

BBSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

