Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,081 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 132,119 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in VMware by 13.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 19.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 687 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 75.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $110.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $136.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.82.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. VMware’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

