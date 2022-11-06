Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Resources Connection worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 483.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resources Connection

In other Resources Connection news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $32,030.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 818,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,171,079.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Resources Connection news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $32,030.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 818,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,171,079.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $360,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,531.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Resources Connection Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $18.04 on Friday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.24. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $204.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

