Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 38,800 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 38,800 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Amphenol by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 60.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Amphenol by 13.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 41.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $76.27 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

