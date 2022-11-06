Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the first quarter worth $272,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 69.2% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the first quarter worth $151,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Trading Up 1.2 %

Ingles Markets stock opened at $92.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.15. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $102.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ingles Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

