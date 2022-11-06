Louisiana-Pacific Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.72 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.32. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $12.27 per share.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LPX. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

LPX stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 77.64% and a net margin of 29.88%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.74 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.9% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 19,231 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.2% during the first quarter. Astrantus Ltd now owns 4,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.