Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Position Raised by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,351 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,357,000 after buying an additional 2,332,996 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 902.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,102,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after buying an additional 1,893,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $17,680,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $5.92 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.