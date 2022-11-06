Macquarie Initiates Coverage on Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Okta to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Okta from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.17.

Okta Trading Down 10.2 %

OKTA opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Okta has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $272.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $186,662.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 446 shares in the company, valued at $26,487.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,313. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Okta by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Okta by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Okta by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Okta by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in Okta by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

