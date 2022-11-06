Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

NYSE:MGY opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,748.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.62%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

