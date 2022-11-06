Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 408,517 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $117.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $120.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.01.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.