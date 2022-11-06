Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Mastech Digital were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mastech Digital by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 99,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. 13.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastech Digital stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $148.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Mastech Digital ( NYSEAMERICAN:MHH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

