McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Given New $440.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $393.09.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $396.65 on Wednesday. McKesson has a 52-week low of $215.27 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $360.63 and a 200-day moving average of $340.97.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson will post 24.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

