Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,688 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 15.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 56,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,916,211.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,774,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,286,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,433,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,752.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 56,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.65 per share, with a total value of $8,916,211.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,774,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,286,865. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 489,768 shares of company stock worth $77,322,137. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $206.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.25. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.94 and a 12-month high of $235.72.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 16.50%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEDP. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

