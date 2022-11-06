Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,110 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 146,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $162.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.