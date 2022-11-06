Meridian Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $43.66 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.