MicroStrategy Incorporated to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MicroStrategy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MicroStrategy’s current full-year earnings is ($22.84) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $277.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.93 and its 200 day moving average is $247.84. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $891.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 3,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 11.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

