Minto Apartment (MI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$2.59. The firm had revenue of C$35.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.20 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

