Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 30.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,838,000 after purchasing an additional 655,732 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the first quarter valued at $8,113,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 107.7% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 183,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 22.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 164,069 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 884.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 98,352 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,006.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $899.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. uniQure has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $36.55.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.66 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 204.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. Research analysts expect that uniQure will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QURE shares. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of uniQure from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

