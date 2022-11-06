Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Xencor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Xencor by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Xencor by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Xencor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xencor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XNCR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 79.44 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $43.30.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. Xencor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 3.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

