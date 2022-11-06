Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,958 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Moderna by 518.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,738 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Moderna by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Moderna by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Moderna by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.21.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $158.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $376.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.77. The company has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.74.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $42,373.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,509 shares in the company, valued at $282,112,232.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $42,373.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,112,232.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,204 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total value of $383,606.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,581.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 623,048 shares of company stock worth $86,920,902. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

