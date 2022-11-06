Mosaic (MOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $49.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.06. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mosaic from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,862,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,353,000 after buying an additional 68,120 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Mosaic by 73.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,416,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,213,000 after buying an additional 598,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $56,666,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.