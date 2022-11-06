MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,887 Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $424,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $37,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,561.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $84.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $101.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 1.59.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.