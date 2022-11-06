MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,887 Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $424,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $37,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,561.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

RHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $84.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $101.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

