MQS Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 116.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 586.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 59.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Varonis Systems stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average is $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.38. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $65.12.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.31.

Varonis Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.