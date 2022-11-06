MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,182 Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,182 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after buying an additional 201,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,163,000 after buying an additional 97,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after buying an additional 27,636 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,947,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,527,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $86.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 9.18%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $1,268,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Patrick Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

