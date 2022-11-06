MQS Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

MQS Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 119,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE PNC opened at $156.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.04 and a 200 day moving average of $161.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

