MQS Management LLC Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

MQS Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 84,148 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MCHP. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microchip Technology Trading Up 7.4 %

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.92. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

