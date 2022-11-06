MQS Management LLC Has $243,000 Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

MQS Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 503,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,870,000 after buying an additional 241,338 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $12,247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 82,125 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $3,555,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,553,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,783,000 after buying an additional 58,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $297,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,540.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of CALM stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average of $53.20. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $62.64.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $658.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 13.02%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 60.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CALM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Read More

