MQS Management LLC Increases Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HHC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 1,430.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.
Howard Hughes Stock Performance
Shares of HHC stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $105.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Howard Hughes
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Howard Hughes (HHC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.