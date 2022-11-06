MQS Management LLC Invests $230,000 in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,755 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROS by 20.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in PROS in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PROS by 75.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $25.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at PROS

PRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PROS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PROS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other PROS news, Director Greg Petersen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,984.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PROS

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.