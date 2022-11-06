MQS Management LLC Invests $233,000 in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 425,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in Hercules Capital by 8.2% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 36,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the second quarter valued at $1,754,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 61,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HTGC shares. Oppenheimer cut Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

NYSE HTGC opened at $14.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $19.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 437.51%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

