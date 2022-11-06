MQS Management LLC Invests $247,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.78.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $123.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.