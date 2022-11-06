MQS Management LLC Invests $250,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $17,405,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,156.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,993 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,529 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.14.

REGN stock opened at $740.21 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $764.59. The company has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $699.60 and a 200 day moving average of $648.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.97 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.43 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

