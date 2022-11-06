MQS Management LLC Invests $255,000 in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 27.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LNT opened at $52.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.38.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.