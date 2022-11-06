MQS Management LLC Invests $257,000 in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 352.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE UHS opened at $112.07 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.22 and a 200-day moving average of $108.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

