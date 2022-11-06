MQS Management LLC Invests $282,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,509,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 103,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

Fiserv stock opened at $94.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.99.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

