MQS Management LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after purchasing an additional 451,972 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.3 %

DLTR stock opened at $156.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.30 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.