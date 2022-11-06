MQS Management LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NGVT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingevity by 521.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Stock Up 5.6 %

Ingevity stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Ingevity

NGVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

