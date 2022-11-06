MQS Management LLC Makes New $275,000 Investment in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in OGE Energy by 78.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in OGE Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in OGE Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 23.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 77.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Price Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $37.54 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.15.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

OGE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.