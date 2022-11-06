MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 22.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 118.2% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AYI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.43.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AYI opened at $180.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.00. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.71 and a 52-week high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.67%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

